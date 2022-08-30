Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

3 dead in fiery, head-on crash north of Clinton, B.C. during weekend

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 30, 2022 5:05 pm
RCMP vehicle with emergency lights on
File photo. RCMP say when officers arrived on scene early Saturday, they found a hatchback and an SUV fully engulfed in flames. RCMP

Three people are dead in the wake of a fiery crash in B.C.’s Interior during the weekend.

According to police, the head-on collision on Highway 97 happened early Saturday, around 2:45 a.m., around 15 minutes north of Clinton.

Read more: Fatal Coquihalla crash sparks fire, closes B.C. highway for hours

Police say when officers arrived, they found a Subaru Impreza and a Chevy Traverse fully engulfed in flames. One person was trapped in the Subaru while the occupants of the Chevy were out of the vehicle.

“Through interviews, police have determined that the Subaru Impreza had crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the Chevy,” Clinton RCMP said on Tuesday.

“The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Fatal semi truck crash on Highway 1 near Yoho National Park prompts outpouring of sympathy' Fatal semi truck crash on Highway 1 near Yoho National Park prompts outpouring of sympathy
Fatal semi truck crash on Highway 1 near Yoho National Park prompts outpouring of sympathy

Police say two people in the Chevy succumbed to their injuries, while the others were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

RCMP added that investigators are working to determine the driving behaviour of the Subaru leading up to the crash near Highway 97 and Chasm Road.

Click to play video: '6 people dead after single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont.' 6 people dead after single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont.
6 people dead after single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagFatal Crash tagTraffic tagBC Interior tagHighway 97 tagHead On Collision tagClinton tagClinton RCMP tagfatal highway 97 crash tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers