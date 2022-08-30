3 dead in fiery, head-on crash north of Clinton, B.C. during weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Three people are dead in the wake of a fiery crash in B.C.’s Interior during the weekend.

According to police, the head-on collision on Highway 97 happened early Saturday, around 2:45 a.m., around 15 minutes north of Clinton.

Police say when officers arrived, they found a Subaru Impreza and a Chevy Traverse fully engulfed in flames. One person was trapped in the Subaru while the occupants of the Chevy were out of the vehicle.

“Through interviews, police have determined that the Subaru Impreza had crossed into the oncoming lane and collided head-on with the Chevy,” Clinton RCMP said on Tuesday.

“The driver of the Subaru was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:11 Fatal semi truck crash on Highway 1 near Yoho National Park prompts outpouring of sympathy Fatal semi truck crash on Highway 1 near Yoho National Park prompts outpouring of sympathy

Police say two people in the Chevy succumbed to their injuries, while the others were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

RCMP added that investigators are working to determine the driving behaviour of the Subaru leading up to the crash near Highway 97 and Chasm Road.

1:56 6 people dead after single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont. 6 people dead after single-vehicle crash in Barrie, Ont.