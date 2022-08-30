SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Some racialized populations had higher COVID mortality rates: Statistics Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 1:42 pm
Click to play video: '‘We cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week’: WHO says with rise in global COVID-19 fatalities' ‘We cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week’: WHO says with rise in global COVID-19 fatalities
The World Health Organization (WHO) warned that the number of deaths from COVID-19 was on the rise globally, with 15,000 people having died from the virus in the last week alone. "We cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said during a briefing on Wednesday, adding with colder temperatures approaching in the northern hemisphere, risk factors would increase with more people spending time inside – Aug 17, 2022

A new Statistics Canada study has found that some racialized populations in Canada had significantly higher mortality rates from COVID-19.

The analysis found that Black people had the highest mortality rate, more than two times higher than non-racialized people.

South-Asians and Chinese people also had higher mortality rates than non-racialized people.

Read more: ‘We cannot live with 15,000 deaths a week’: WHO warns on rise in COVID fatalities

The study also found a person’s socioeconomic situation played a role in COVID-19 deaths.

Trending Stories

People in low income, overcrowded housing and apartments had higher odds of dying from COVID-19.

The study estimated COVID-19 mortality rates in Canada in 2020 and compared it with newly released census data from 2016.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'COVID-19 remains global health emergency, omicron subvariants driving transmission: WHO' COVID-19 remains global health emergency, omicron subvariants driving transmission: WHO
COVID-19 remains global health emergency, omicron subvariants driving transmission: WHO – Jul 12, 2022
© 2022 The Canadian Press
COVID tagCanada News tagCOVID news tagCovid Deaths tagStatsCan tagcovid racialized groups tagstatscan covid study tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers