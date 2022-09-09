Camrose man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2020 death of woman found dead in Edmonton motel

Send this page to someone via email

A Camrose man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Arsenault, who was found dead in a south Edmonton motel in 2020.

Ian Stewart Gainer was originally charged with first-degree murder in Arsenault’s May 2020 death. He pleaded guilty Friday morning to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Arsenault, 48, was found dead inside a suite at the Royal Lodge just off Gateway Boulevard near 38 Avenue on May 24, 2020.

In August of that year, police a short surveillance video clip of the suspect leaving the motel. The video showed a man walk out of a motel suite at the Royal Lodge, close the door and walk away. Two days after releasing the video to the public, the man was charged.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Edmonton police released photos of a man they call a person of interest in a recent homicide. Edmonton Police Service

While Arsenault’s death was ruled a homicide, the cause of her death was not released.

Read more: Sister of Edmonton homicide victim speaks out as Indigenous community calls for action

More to come…