Camrose man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2020 death of woman found dead in Edmonton motel

A Camrose man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Arsenault, who was found dead in a south Edmonton motel in 2020.
Ian Stewart Gainer was originally charged with first-degree murder in Arsenault’s May 2020 death. He pleaded guilty Friday morning to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.
Arsenault, 48, was found dead inside a suite at the Royal Lodge just off Gateway Boulevard near 38 Avenue on May 24, 2020.
In August of that year, police a short surveillance video clip of the suspect leaving the motel. The video showed a man walk out of a motel suite at the Royal Lodge, close the door and walk away. Two days after releasing the video to the public, the man was charged.
While Arsenault’s death was ruled a homicide, the cause of her death was not released.
