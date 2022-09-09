Menu

Comments

Crime

Camrose man pleads guilty to 2nd-degree murder in 2020 death of woman found dead in Edmonton motel

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted September 9, 2022 12:02 pm
Lisa Arsenault, 48, was found dead inside a suite at the Royal Lodge just off Gateway Boulevard near 38 Avenue on May 24, 2020. View image in full screen
Lisa Arsenault, 48, was found dead inside a suite at the Royal Lodge just off Gateway Boulevard near 38 Avenue on May 24, 2020. Supplied to Global News

A Camrose man has pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in the death of Lisa Arsenault, who was found dead in a south Edmonton motel in 2020.

Ian Stewart Gainer was originally charged with first-degree murder in Arsenault’s May 2020 death. He pleaded guilty Friday morning to the lesser charge of second-degree murder.

Read more: Edmonton police lay 1st-degree murder charge in Lisa Arsenault homicide

Arsenault, 48, was found dead inside a suite at the Royal Lodge just off Gateway Boulevard near 38 Avenue on May 24, 2020.

In August of that year, police a short surveillance video clip of the suspect leaving the motel. The video showed a man walk out of a motel suite at the Royal Lodge, close the door and walk away. Two days after releasing the video to the public, the man was charged.

Edmonton police released photos of a man they call a person of interest in a recent homicide. View image in full screen
Edmonton police released photos of a man they call a person of interest in a recent homicide. Edmonton Police Service

Read more: Police release composite sketch, surveillance video of suspect in south Edmonton homicide

While Arsenault’s death was ruled a homicide, the cause of her death was not released.

Read more: Sister of Edmonton homicide victim speaks out as Indigenous community calls for action

More to come…

