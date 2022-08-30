Winnipeg leisure activity registration to resume at noon Tuesday

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Winnipeg says it will have its fall Leisure Guide registration back online after a temporary suspension due to technical difficulties.

Registration, which opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, included sign-up for swimming lessons and skating lessons — but within an hour, Winnipeggers were locked out of signing up for the popular programs thanks to tech woes.

In a statement Tuesday morning, the city said the disruption was caused by a third-party vendor.

Leisure Guide registration will commence today for Winnipeg residents at noon. You can register online at https://t.co/Za8qZmDnSD, by calling 311 or in-person at the Seven Oaks Pool registration centre from noon – 3 p.m. (today only). We apologize and thank you for your patience. — City of Winnipeg (@cityofwinnipeg) August 30, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

“It was incredibly unfortunate timing, as it coincided with the opening of Leisure Guide registration, and was out of our control. As such, we had to temporarily suspend registration.”

Frustration around registering for swimming lessons, in particular, has been a recurring concern for many parents, with dozens voicing their frustration on social media every year.

Global News has reached out to the city for more information.

1:31 Swimming lessons in high demand Swimming lessons in high demand – Jul 5, 2021