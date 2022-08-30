Winnipeg leisure activity registration to resume at noon Tuesday

The City of Winnipeg says it will have its fall Leisure Guide registration back online after a temporary suspension due to technical difficulties.
Registration, which opened at 8 a.m. Tuesday, included sign-up for swimming lessons and skating lessons — but within an hour, Winnipeggers were locked out of signing up for the popular programs thanks to tech woes.
In a statement Tuesday morning, the city said the disruption was caused by a third-party vendor.
“It was incredibly unfortunate timing, as it coincided with the opening of Leisure Guide registration, and was out of our control. As such, we had to temporarily suspend registration.”
Frustration around registering for swimming lessons, in particular, has been a recurring concern for many parents, with dozens voicing their frustration on social media every year.
Global News has reached out to the city for more information.
