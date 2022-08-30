Menu

Economy

Couche-Tard reaches agreement with Competition Bureau to address Wilsons deal concerns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 10:38 am
A man passes by a Couche Tard convenience store in Montreal, Friday, October 5, 2012. View image in full screen
A man passes by a Couche Tard convenience store in Montreal, Friday, October 5, 2012. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc., which has signed a deal to buy the Wilsons chain of gas stations in Atlantic Canada, has reached an agreement with the Competition Bureau to resolve its concerns over the acquisition.

The federal competition regulator had concluded that the deal would substantially lessen or prevent competition in the supply of retail gasoline in some markets.

To address those concerns, Couche-Tard has agreed to sell 46 Wilsons sites and supply agreements and one Couche-Tard gas station.

Read more: Couche-Tard to deploy over 10,000 AI-powered cash registers at stores

In July 2021, Couche-Tard announced its deal to acquire the Wilsons network including 79 corporate-owned and operated convenience retail and fuel locations, 147 dealer locations and a marine fuel terminal in Halifax.

The company said at the time that some assets would be purchased by a third-party acquisition partner to be determined following a review by the Competition Bureau.

Wilsons operates and supplies Esso, Wilsons Gas Stops and Go! Store retail gas locations in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
