Canada

Hockey Canada board stands by Scott Smith amid sex abuse scandal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 30, 2022 9:41 am
Hockey Canada‘s board of governors says it is supporting president and chief executive officer Scott Smith amid calls for leadership change at the organization.

Hockey Canada interim board chair Andrea Skinner announced the backing of the organization’s executive in a statement posted Monday on its website.

Canada’s governing body of hockey is under intense scrutiny for its handling of sexual assault allegations against members of previous men’s junior teams.

Read more: Hockey Canada audit report expected in December, sport minister says

The federal government froze Hockey Canada’s funding after it was revealed the organization had quietly settled a lawsuit with a woman who alleged she was sexually assaulted by members of the 2018 men’s junior team at Hockey Canada gala in London, Ont., that year.

Since then, Hockey Canada has said members of the 2003 junior team are under investigation for alleged sexual assault in Nova Scotia.

Click to play video: 'Hockey Canada president discusses future of sports culture during sexual assault investigation hearing' Hockey Canada president discusses future of sports culture during sexual assault investigation hearing
Hockey Canada president discusses future of sports culture during sexual assault investigation hearing – Jun 20, 2022

Board chair Michael Brind’Amour stepped down Aug. 6. His term was set to end in November.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
