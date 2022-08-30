Free long-weekend admission to Manitoba provincial parks

Send this page to someone via email

If you’re looking to take a last summer trip to one of Manitoba’s provincial parks this Labour Day weekend, don’t worry about paying entry fees.

The province announced Tuesday that vehicle permits won’t be needed to visit provincial parks between Friday and Monday.

“This long weekend may mark the start of the transition from summer to fall, but there’s still time to participate in your favourite warm-weather activities and with free provincial park access this weekend, there’s no reason not to,” said environment, climate and parks minister Jeff Wharton.

Regular fees still apply for provincial campgrounds.

0:50 Manitoba spending $1.1 million on provincial park projects Manitoba spending $1.1 million on provincial park projects

