Off-duty B.C. Mountie charged for allegedly having loaded gun in vehicle

A British Columbia RCMP officer is facing firearms charges over alleged behaviour while off duty earlier this summer.
The BC Prosecution Service said Monday that Const. Olavo Castro, an officer with the B.C. Highway Patrol, was charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm in it and one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm in a motor vehicle.
The incident is alleged to have occurred on July 1 in Williams Lake.
Global News has requested more information on the circumstances of the alleged offence and whether it involved a police service weapon from the RCMP.
Const. Castro’s status with the force was also not immediately clear.
Castro is due in Williams Lake Provincial Court for his first appearance on Oct. 5.
Comments