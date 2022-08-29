Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Off-duty B.C. Mountie charged for allegedly having loaded gun in vehicle

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 10:42 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. View image in full screen
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A British Columbia RCMP officer is facing firearms charges over alleged behaviour while off duty earlier this summer.

The BC Prosecution Service said Monday that Const. Olavo Castro, an officer with the B.C. Highway Patrol, was charged with one count of occupying a vehicle knowing there was a restricted firearm in it and one count of unauthorized possession of a loaded restricted firearm in a motor vehicle.

Read more: Surrey cop charged for allegedly using position to get contact information for dates

The incident is alleged to have occurred on July 1 in Williams Lake.

Global News has requested more information on the circumstances of the alleged offence and whether it involved a police service weapon from the RCMP.

Trending Stories

Read more: Kelowna Mountie charged with obstruction of justice after allegedly sexting crime victim

Story continues below advertisement

Const. Castro’s status with the force was also not immediately clear.

Castro is due in Williams Lake Provincial Court for his first appearance on Oct. 5.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP officer charged in relation to ‘wellness check’' Kelowna RCMP officer charged in relation to ‘wellness check’
Kelowna RCMP officer charged in relation to ‘wellness check’ – Aug 23, 2021
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagWilliams Lake tagrcmp officer charged tagBC Highway Patrol tagloaded gun tagWilliams Lake RCMP tagloaded weapon tagrcmp officer loaded gun tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers