Regina police investigate theft of guns, RCMP equipment

The Regina Police Service said two guns and several pieces of RCMP-issued equipment and clothing were stolen among other things Saturday night.
“The combination of stolen firearms and RCMP-issued clothing adds particular urgency and concern to this matter. The RCMP clothing is not the standard duty uniform; it is a Public Order uniform with items bearing the RCMP shoulder patch or yellow stripe on the pants, distinguishing them as RCMP apparel,” read a news release.
Police said someone entered a detached garage on the 3300 block of Green Moss Lane and stole:
- a Cabela’s gun locker holding a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and a Remington SPS .308-calibre rifle;
- a duty bag with RCMP Public Order equipment and clothing, including a RCMP rain poncho, RCMP coveralls, RCMP shoulder patch, two RCMP ball caps, RCMP inclement weather pants with a yellow stripe, batons, a green gas mask, and a riot helmet.
Trending Stories
Officers said other items, including a mobile air conditioner and tools, were stolen as well.
Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 306-777-6500.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments