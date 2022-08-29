Menu

Canada

Regina police investigate theft of guns, RCMP equipment

By Brody Langager Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 8:26 pm
A Regina woman is facing charges after stealing a vehicle Wednesday morning.
RCMP equipment and two guns were stolen in Regina on Saturday night. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service said two guns and several pieces of RCMP-issued equipment and clothing were stolen among other things Saturday night.

“The combination of stolen firearms and RCMP-issued clothing adds particular urgency and concern to this matter. The RCMP clothing is not the standard duty uniform; it is a Public Order uniform with items bearing the RCMP shoulder patch or yellow stripe on the pants, distinguishing them as RCMP apparel,” read a news release.

Read more: Regina police find multiple weapons after call about an armed woman

Police said someone entered a detached garage on the 3300 block of Green Moss Lane and stole:

  • a Cabela’s gun locker holding a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and a Remington SPS .308-calibre rifle;
  • a duty bag with RCMP Public Order equipment and clothing, including a RCMP rain poncho, RCMP coveralls, RCMP shoulder patch, two RCMP ball caps, RCMP inclement weather pants with a yellow stripe, batons, a green gas mask, and a riot helmet.
Regina Police Service posted some of the gear that was stolen during Saturday night’s break and enter. View image in full screen
Regina Police Service posted some of the gear that was stolen during Saturday night’s break and enter. Regina Police Service

Officers said other items, including a mobile air conditioner and tools, were stolen as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 306-777-6500.

Click to play video: 'Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report' Regina ranks 4th in total crime rate according to Statistics Canada report
