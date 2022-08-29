Regina police investigate theft of guns, RCMP equipment

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service said two guns and several pieces of RCMP-issued equipment and clothing were stolen among other things Saturday night.

“The combination of stolen firearms and RCMP-issued clothing adds particular urgency and concern to this matter. The RCMP clothing is not the standard duty uniform; it is a Public Order uniform with items bearing the RCMP shoulder patch or yellow stripe on the pants, distinguishing them as RCMP apparel,” read a news release.

Police said someone entered a detached garage on the 3300 block of Green Moss Lane and stole:

a Cabela’s gun locker holding a Remington 12-gauge shotgun and a Remington SPS .308-calibre rifle;

a duty bag with RCMP Public Order equipment and clothing, including a RCMP rain poncho, RCMP coveralls, RCMP shoulder patch, two RCMP ball caps, RCMP inclement weather pants with a yellow stripe, batons, a green gas mask, and a riot helmet.

View image in full screen Regina Police Service posted some of the gear that was stolen during Saturday night’s break and enter. Regina Police Service

Officers said other items, including a mobile air conditioner and tools, were stolen as well.

Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 306-777-6500.