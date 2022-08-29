Careless driving trial begins with testimony from father of boy hit by SUV

Send this page to someone via email

Emotional testimony in a Lethbridge courtroom Monday, as the father of ten-year-old Charles McIntyre took the stand on the first day of a careless driving trial.

Charles died after being hit by an SUV while crossing the street on Apr. 13, 2020.

Neil Skjodt faces one count of careless driving under the traffic safety act.

Charles’ father, Lee testified he was walking with his two sons, Charles and Simon, to get milk from the store. The three were approaching an intersection leading to a parking lot off Whoop-Up Drive near Aquitania Boulevard.

Lee told the court he stopped as a black SUV approached the intersection from the direction of the parking lot. When the vehicle stopped, Lee said the trio entered the crosswalk.

According to Lee, he was in front of the SUV when it rolled forward, prompting Lee to hit the hood with his hand. Lee testified the SUV stopped and he tried making eye contact with the driver, but said the driver was looking at oncoming traffic on westbound Whoop-Up Drive.

Lee said his family continued forward — when the SUV rolled forward again, it caused Lee to hit the hood two more times. Lee said the SUV then accelerated, knocking Charles into the path of the vehicle and his other son away from the SUV.

According to Lee, the SUV then drove over Charles’ back and head with the front driver’s side tire.

Police say McIntyre and his family were using the crosswalk properly and were in no way at fault in the incident.

If convicted, Skjodt could face a maximum of six months jail and a fine of $2,000.

The trial continues Tuesday with more witness testimony. The crown said it’s calling five eyewitnesses and 11 police officers to the stand over the five-day trial.

The crown will also try to qualify a police officer as an expert in collision analysis.

