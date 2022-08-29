Menu

Crime

Kingston police searching for 3 people in connection with stabbing

By John Lawless Global News
Posted August 29, 2022 6:04 pm
Kingston police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this month. View image in full screen
Kingston police are asking for the public's help in identifying three people in connection with a stabbing that occurred earlier this month. Kingston Police

Kingston police are searching for three persons of interest in a stabbing that happened earlier this month.

Police say the stabbing happened at about 1:25 a.m. on Aug. 7, near the corner of Princess Street and Division Street.

According to police, the victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was later released from hospital.

Police say the three persons of interest are believed to be involved, and that they were not known to the victim when the stabbing occurred.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Kingston police at 613-549-4660.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Kingston police and dialling extension 0, and requesting to remain anonymous.

