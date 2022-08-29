London, Ont. under severe thunderstorm watch

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a severe thunderstorm watch for London, Ont., and Middlesex County on Monday.

The affected areas are London, Parkhill, Strathroy, Komoka, and Eastern and Western Middlesex County.

“Conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts,” said Environment Canada.

The winds could get up to 90 to 110 kilometres per hour on Monday evening.

The storms are approaching from Michigan and will hit early in the evening. They are expected to weaken as they continue eastward.

Environment Canada reminds that severe thunderstorms may produce tornadoes and when “thunder roars, go indoors!”

