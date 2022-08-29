Goderich, Ont. man charged in connection with Woolwich firearms incident: police

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police say charges were laid after several people were spotted driving around with guns pointed outside of windows out of a vehicle over the weekend in Woolwich Township.

Police say they were called to Northfield Drive East and Scotch Line Road near Elmira at around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday morning.

They say they had received calls about the weapons being pointed outside of the windows.

A police spokesperson told Global News that officers tracked the group down as they were hunting in a field.

Story continues below advertisement

They say the officers charged a 27-year-old Goderich male with unlawfully shooting an air gun under the Conservation Authorities Act.