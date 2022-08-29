New details released on accident that killed 21-year-old skydiving student in Innisfil, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

New details have been released in the skydiving accident in Innisfil, Ont., over the weekend that left a woman dead.

Skydive Toronto issued a statement Monday morning that said the victim was a 21-year-old student who was a “recent addition” to the skydiving community.

The statement said the accident occurred at around 6 p.m. on Saturday.

“The skydiver released a quickly rotating main parachute at a low altitude without the time/altitude required for the reserve parachute to inflate,” the statement said.

“The jumper was a welcomed recent addition to the skydiving community and will be missed amongst the student’s new friends and fellow jumpers of Skydive Toronto Inc. The team at Skydive Toronto Inc has been profoundly affected by this accident as they have refined their student training program for over 50 years.”

Story continues below advertisement

The company said it is working with South Simcoe Police on their investigation.

The police service previously issued a statement about the incident, which said emergency crews responded to the area of 10 Sideroad and Line 4 at around 5:40 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said the victim was critically injured and was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The Office of the Chief Coroner is investigating along with police, the statement said.