Police look for man, woman after assault reported at Toronto Blue Jays game

Toronto police say they are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault reported at a Blue Jays game on Friday night. They are also looking for the woman he was accompanied by.

Police said the incident was reported on Aug. 26 at around 9:15 p.m. when several fans attended the baseball game at the Rogers Centre.

During an altercation, police allege a man assaulted a woman who was also involved.

The woman was hurt during the altercation, police said.

The man then fled the stadium with another woman and their identities are currently unknown but police said Rogers Centre security is helping officers with the investigation

“Both suspects are urged to contact legal counsel and arrange their surrender to the Toronto Police Service,” police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators.

The Jays played the Los Angeles Angels that night. They lost 12-0.