Canada

Ontario’s police watchdog investigating death of man in Oshawa

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 29, 2022 6:11 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
File photo. SIU. Global News

OSHAWA, Ont. — Ontario’s police watchdog says it’s investigating the circumstances around a man’s death Sunday in Oshawa.

The Special Investigations Unit says a male contacted the Durham Regional Police Service at about 5:30 a.m. with concerns about his brother’s well-being.

They say officers were dispatched to a home and heard a sound coming from the garage when they arrived.

The SIU says investigators found the 44-year-old man with a self-inflicted injury and he was taken to hospital, where he died.

They have not released the man’s identity.

The SIU is asking anyone with information about this investigation, including photos or video, to contact them.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
