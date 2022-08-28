Menu

Politics

Legault criticized for calling Liberal leader Dominique Anglade ‘that lady’ as election campaign starts

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 28, 2022 5:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Politicians make gun violence prevention a priority ahead of Quebec election campaign' Politicians make gun violence prevention a priority ahead of Quebec election campaign

Coalition Avenir Quebec (CAQ) Leader Francois Legault is being criticized for referring to Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade as “that lady” on Day 1 of the provincial election campaign.

Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault walks to the Lt.-Gov.’s office to call a general election, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Quebec City. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot View image in full screen
Coalition Avenir Québec Leader François Legault walks to the Lt.-Gov.’s office to call a general election, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Quebec City. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault, centre, launches his campaign at the Montmorency Falls with candidates, Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Quebec City. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot View image in full screen
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault, centre, launches his campaign at the Montmorency Falls with candidates, Sunday, August 28, 2022 in Quebec City. Quebecers are going to the polls for a general election on Oct. 3. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot.

Legault was asked by reporters during his first campaign stop to respond to claims by Anglade, who said Quebec’s economy is struggling.

He responded that Quebec’s economic growth is doing better than Ontario’s, adding that he didn’t know why “that lady” says the province isn’t doing well.

Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade speaks at a supporters rally during an election campaign stop in Montreal, Sunday, August 28, 2022. Quebecers will go to the polls on October 3rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes View image in full screen
Quebec Liberal Party leader Dominique Anglade speaks at a supporters rally during an election campaign stop in Montreal, Sunday, August 28, 2022. Quebecers will go to the polls on October 3rd. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes.

Anglade tweeted shortly after, “My name is Dominique.”

The CAQ leader’s comments were criticized by opposition parties and pundits, as well as on social media.

Legault, who referred to the Liberal leader by name later while taking questions in English, says he omitted Anglade’s name because he didn’t want to “personalize” the debate.

 

