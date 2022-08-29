Horse racing returns to Marquis Downs for one last gallop to the finish line

Send this page to someone via email

For the next month, horse racing has returned to Marquis Downs — or Moosomin Downs, as it’s being called for the time being.

Hundreds of people turned out over the weekend to watch some racing and place some bets on their favourite horses.

2:12 Horses and hockey: rookies shining at Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon races Horses and hockey: rookies shining at Calgary Stampede Chuckwagon races – Jul 17, 2022

A group from the Moosomin First Nation is in the process of building a brand new horse racing track and training facilities in the northwest area of Saskatoon near SaskTel Centre.

Story continues below advertisement

The land was purchased through the treaty land entitlement agreement.

“I’m very proud as a leader to be from Moosomin First Nation and hold a licence, the first horse racing licence of its kind in Canada,” said chief Cheryl Kahpeaysewat.

It was announced in 2021 that the deal between Marquis Downs and Prairieland Park was ending, soon after plans to turn the space into a soccer stadium and bring a pro soccer team to the city came to fruition.

The goal of the group is to keep racing local within Saskatchewan and attract a new generation of horse jockeys, trainers, and owners.

1:51 ‘Skinniest horse I’ve ever seen’ removed from property: Alberta SPCA ‘Skinniest horse I’ve ever seen’ removed from property: Alberta SPCA – Aug 17, 2022

Horsemen’s benevolent and protective association (HBPA) Saskaskatchewan division president says horse racing needs a permanent home in Saskatchewan, that is what locals want.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was great to see horses on the track here in Saskatoon once again, it;s very apparent there remains a strong appetite for those racing in Saskatoon/Saskatchewan,” said Esquirol.

“The owners, breeders, trainers, and all industry participants are motivated and looking forward to working with the new operators in support of re-establishing thoroughbred racing in Saskatchewan as well as the Indian Relay racing which is a great entertainment feature.”

The Moosomin First Nation and the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nation (FSIN) are heading the project team for Moosomin Downs featuring a brand new horse racing track.

It would take the place of the old race track at Marquis Downs in Saskatoon that was permanently axed in March by Prairieland Park as it looks to bring a professional soccer team to the city. The team would play out of the space where Marquis Downs is located.

Moosomin Downs project team member Neil Sasakamoose says the idea is a way to replace canceled horse racing at Marquis Downs and keep it alive in Saskatchewan.

Read more: Proposed new horse racing track aims to keep racing alive in Saskatchewan

“It’s a large undertaking. This is all about trying to salvage horse racing for the long term here for the industry,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

“The support from all 74 First Nations supporting Moosomin (Downs) has been incredible.”

Eddie Esquirol, Saskaskatchewan division president of the Horsemen’s benevolent and protective association, says the prospect of having horse racing in Saskatchewan once again is the best news he has heard in a while.

“When the announcement was made we are coming back to the race, everybody is on cloud nine,” Esquirol said.

“The phone has been ringing nonstop from fellow people within the industry.”

Rob Woods, CEO of Moosomin Economic Development Ltd., says this experience is all part of the bigger picture and gaining some much-needed horse-racing knowledge.

Such experience is needed for younger people to work or participate in horse racing for the long term, Woods said.

“That’s our goal right now within the thoroughbred horse racing community.”

“Our elders from the Nation get to see what horse racing is all about,” Kahpeaysewat added. “They then, in turn, when they go home, can tell people what it’s all about.”

The licence for the event and horse betting are all part of the concept of the new horse racing track.

Story continues below advertisement

Horse racing will be taking place every weekend until Sept. 25.

The Moosomin Downs at Moosomin Plains would be located on a 124-acre piece of land just northwest of Saskatoon.

Sasakamoose says the plan is to have the track and facilities built by 2023, with racing by the summer of that year.