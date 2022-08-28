Menu

Canada

B.C. volunteers fill shipping container with supplies headed to Ukraine

By Darrian Matassa-Fung & Paul Johnson Global News
Posted August 28, 2022 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Packing supplies for war-torn Ukraine' Packing supplies for war-torn Ukraine
More than six months since Russia invaded Ukraine, the efforts in B.C. to support Ukrainians in the war-torn region continue. Paul Johnson has more on how volunteers in Metro Vancouver are sending help. Paul Johnson reports

Volunteers gathered in Abbotsford on Saturday to help pack supplies into a shipping container that’s heading out to Ukraine.

They filled a 40-foot container packed with all sorts of supplies, including linens, first aid kits, hospital beds and even an ultrasound machine.

Read more: Six months into war, Ukrainians say they have ‘no choice’ but to keep fighting

The shipment is being funded by retired businessman Roman Sawycky, who said he’s been shipping supplies to Ukraine for years.

“Just before the war broke out in February, I had shipped two containers. They arrived about a week before the war broke out, and all the doctors phoned and said, ‘We’re gonna be having a war… can you ship us this, can you ship us that, can you ship us everything?’” said Sawycky, who is part of the Ukrainian-Canadian Social Services charitable organization.

“What I’m trying to do is fundraise enough that we can continue supporting and shipping these containers.”

Read more: Ukraine aid donations stalling as war hits 6-month mark: Canadian charities

A Canadian Armed Forces veteran is also a big part of the project.

“One of the things I noticed very quickly is that Ukraine’s equipment is incredibly outdated,” John Lowe said.

Lowe is a military veteran of Afghanistan and he is a walking example of Canada’s aid movement for Ukraine.

He’s personally delivered suitcases full of expensive items to the country and now he’s quarterbacking the loading of the 40-foot container.

Read more: ‘From Canada with love’: Canadians are paying to write messages on Ukrainian rockets

The container leaves on Monday and will first head to Halifax before going to Poland, where another team of volunteers will bring it into Ukraine and disperse the items throughout the country.

Click to play video: 'Canadian firefighters help equip Ukrainian first responders with emergency supplies' Canadian firefighters help equip Ukrainian first responders with emergency supplies
Canadian firefighters help equip Ukrainian first responders with emergency supplies
