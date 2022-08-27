Menu

World

Judge plans to appoint special master in Trump FBI records search case

By Eric Tucker The Associated Press
Posted August 27, 2022 7:12 pm
Click to play video: 'Trump FBI search: Justice Department releases redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit' Trump FBI search: Justice Department releases redacted Mar-a-Lago affidavit
Fourteen of the 15 boxes recovered from former President Donald Trump‘s Florida estate early this year contained classified documents, many of them top secret, mixed in with miscellaneous newspapers, magazines and personal correspondence, according to an FBI affidavit released Friday. Reggie Cecchini has the details on the 32-page, heavily redacted document.

A federal judge in Florida told the Justice Department on Saturday to provide her with more specific information about the classified records removed from former President Donald Trump‘s Florida estate and said it was her “preliminary intent” to appoint a special master in the case.

The two-page order from U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon signals that she’s inclined to grant a request from Trump’s lawyers, who this week asked for the appointment of an independent special master to review the records taken from Mar-a-Lago and identify any that may be protected by executive privilege.

Read more: Trump FBI search: A look at legal perils and what may come next in inquiry

The judge scheduled a Thursday hearing to discuss the matter further. A special master is often a former judge.

Cannon also directed the Justice Department to file under seal with her more detailed descriptions of the material taken from Trump’s property. The former president’s lawyers have complained that investigators did not disclose enough information to them about what specific documents were removed when agents executed a search warrant on Aug. 8 to look for classified documents.

Click to play video: 'Biden comments on affidavit released on Trump Mar-a-Lago search, reports of classified documents' Biden comments on affidavit released on Trump Mar-a-Lago search, reports of classified documents
Biden comments on affidavit released on Trump Mar-a-Lago search, reports of classified documents

The special master appointment, if it happens, is unlikely to significantly affect the direction of the Justice Department investigation, though it’s possible an outside review of the documents could slow the probe down.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
