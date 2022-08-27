Menu

Crime

Family of Trina Hunt renews $50K reward for new information on murder

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 2:46 pm
Trina Hunt homicide View image in full screen
A still image from a video posted by supporters of Trina Hunt, who was reported missing on Jan. 18, 2021. Global News

The family of Trina Hunt has renewed a $50,000 reward for new information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to her murder.

The Port Moody woman was reported missing by her husband on Jan. 18, 2021.

Read more: ‘Devastating’: Man arrested in connection with Trina Hunt killing released without charges

Her remains were found by a member of the public south of Silver Creek in Hope, B.C., on March 29, 2021, after an extensive search by official crews and community volunteers.

BC RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had ruled her death a homicide.

Trending Stories

Read more: One year since Trina Hunt reported missing; many questions about homicide remain

Hunt’s family has described her as a “bubbly, bright, welcoming, caring, thoughtful, passionate, generous and loyal” person.

Anyone with information is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.

Click to play video: 'Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil' Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil
Mother of Trina Hunt speaks at Port Moody vigil – Nov 29, 2021

– With files from Global BC’s Elizabeth McSheffrey.

