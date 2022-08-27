Family of Trina Hunt renews $50K reward for new information on murder

The family of Trina Hunt has renewed a $50,000 reward for new information leading to an arrest and conviction in connection to her murder.
The Port Moody woman was reported missing by her husband on Jan. 18, 2021.
Her remains were found by a member of the public south of Silver Creek in Hope, B.C., on March 29, 2021, after an extensive search by official crews and community volunteers.
BC RCMP’s Integrated Homicide Investigation Team had ruled her death a homicide.
Hunt’s family has described her as a “bubbly, bright, welcoming, caring, thoughtful, passionate, generous and loyal” person.
Anyone with information is urged to contact IHIT at 1-877-551-4448.
– With files from Global BC’s Elizabeth McSheffrey.
