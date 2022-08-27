Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Québec solidaire says 70 of 125 candidates are women as parties strive for parity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 27, 2022 2:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Politicians make gun violence prevention a priority ahead of Quebec election campaign' Politicians make gun violence prevention a priority ahead of Quebec election campaign

At least one Quebec political party says it will be fielding more women than men as candidates, one day before the provincial election campaign is set to kick off.

Québec solidaire announced today that 70 women will run for the party compared to 55 men, representing 56 per cent of its full slate of 125.

Party co-spokesperson Manon Massé says she believes running so many strong women will stand her party in good stead, even though women represented less than half of those elected in 2018.

READ MORE: Quebec government releases list of companies permitted to exceed pollution norms

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said on Saturday that his party will run 53 women and 72 men, which falls within the “parity zone” of at least 40 per cent.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The percentage of women seeking office hit the 40 per cent threshold for the first time in 2018, and they were elected to a record 42 per cent of seats.

The Quebec election campaign begins Sunday, and the vote takes place Oct. 3.

Click to play video: 'Politicians make gun violence prevention a priority ahead of Quebec election campaign' Politicians make gun violence prevention a priority ahead of Quebec election campaign
© 2022 The Canadian Press
politics tagParti Quebecois tagWomen tagCAQ tagQuebec Solidaire tagQuebec election tagPremier tagManon Masse tagLegault tagWomen in politics tag2022 tagGender Parity tagFall Election tagQuebec Provincial Election tagQS tagParity tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers