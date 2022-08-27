Québec solidaire says 70 of 125 candidates are women as parties strive for parity

Send this page to someone via email

At least one Quebec political party says it will be fielding more women than men as candidates, one day before the provincial election campaign is set to kick off.

Québec solidaire announced today that 70 women will run for the party compared to 55 men, representing 56 per cent of its full slate of 125.

Party co-spokesperson Manon Massé says she believes running so many strong women will stand her party in good stead, even though women represented less than half of those elected in 2018.

Parti Québécois Leader Paul St-Pierre Plamondon said on Saturday that his party will run 53 women and 72 men, which falls within the “parity zone” of at least 40 per cent.

The percentage of women seeking office hit the 40 per cent threshold for the first time in 2018, and they were elected to a record 42 per cent of seats.

The Quebec election campaign begins Sunday, and the vote takes place Oct. 3.