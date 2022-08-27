Sarnia, Ont. police finds $85,000 worth of drugs in car, trio faces charges

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Sarnia, Ont., police say three people are facing charges after $85,000 worth of drugs was found in a vehicle.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, police conducted a traffic stop.

When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered over $31,000 worth of street-ready fentanyl and around $3,580 worth of meth.

Police also found 21.1 grams of pure fentanyl, which when mixed with an agent could produce up to 250 grams of street-ready fentanyl worth $50,000 in total.

Three people, aged 27, 28 and 29, are facing drug-related charges.

Advertisement