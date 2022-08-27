Menu

Canada

Sarnia, Ont. police finds $85,000 worth of drugs in car, trio faces charges

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted August 27, 2022 2:37 pm
Police say three people, aged 27, 28 and 29, are facing drug-related charges. View image in full screen
Police say three people, aged 27, 28 and 29, are facing drug-related charges. Sarnia police

Sarnia, Ont., police say three people are facing charges after $85,000 worth of drugs was found in a vehicle.

Around 4 a.m. Friday, police conducted a traffic stop.

When officers searched the vehicle, they discovered over $31,000 worth of street-ready fentanyl and around $3,580 worth of meth.

Read more: Police charge 2 with drug trafficking in Sarnia, Ont.

Police also found 21.1 grams of pure fentanyl, which when mixed with an agent could produce up to 250 grams of street-ready fentanyl worth $50,000 in total.

Three people, aged 27, 28 and 29, are facing drug-related charges.

