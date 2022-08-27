Menu

Traffic

Cyclist dies in fatal collision on Edmonton’s Yellowhead Trail

By Meaghan Archer Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 12:35 pm
FILE. Police lights. View image in full screen
FILE. Police lights. RCMP

A 53-year-old cyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and EMS responded at 4:30 a.m. to the collision at Yellowhead Trail and 50 Street.

The cyclist, who was heading northbound, was hit by a vehicle heading west. He died on scene.

The 41-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Edmonton Police Service said in a statement Saturday that “the overpass at 50 Street and Yellowhead Trail remains closed at this time as MCIS investigates. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”

