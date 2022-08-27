Cyclist dies in fatal collision on Edmonton’s Yellowhead Trail

Send this page to someone via email

A 53-year-old cyclist is dead after a collision with a vehicle early Saturday morning.

Edmonton Fire Rescue Services and EMS responded at 4:30 a.m. to the collision at Yellowhead Trail and 50 Street.

The cyclist, who was heading northbound, was hit by a vehicle heading west. He died on scene.

The 41-year-old male driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Edmonton Police Service said in a statement Saturday that “the overpass at 50 Street and Yellowhead Trail remains closed at this time as MCIS investigates. Motorists are asked to please avoid the area and seek alternate routes.”