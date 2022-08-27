Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Newborn baby dies after reportedly being born in car: Quebec police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 1:46 pm
Click to play video: 'Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car' Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car
Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car

Quebec provincial police say the newborn baby of a woman who reportedly gave birth in a vehicle Thursday evening has died.

A spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec (SQ) said officers from the Roussillon police force in the in the Montérégie region responded to a 911 call from a 38-year-old woman who was pulled over on the side of the road in La Prairie, southeast of Montreal.

Authorities say the woman and infant were the only ones in the car when local police arrived.

READ MORE: Man arrested after trying to steal car with baby inside: Toronto police

Trending Stories

The investigation has been handed over to the SQ’s major crimes unit, which is an automatic process when any young child dies in the province.

An autopsy will be carried out to help determine the cause of death of the baby and officials say they will meet with the woman when her health permits.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car' Quebec police investigating death of two-year-old who was left in a car

 

Police tagQuebec tagMontreal tagDeath tagSureté du Québec tagSQ tagBaby tagMother tagQuebec police tagMonteregie tagInfant tagNewborn tagLa Prairie tagbaby dies tagborn in car tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers