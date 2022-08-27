Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police officer cleared after woman suffered injury during arrest: SIU

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 27, 2022 10:06 am
The Special Investigations Unit View image in full screen
The Ontario Special Investigations Unit office. Global News

The province’s police watchdog says they’ve found no reasonable grounds to believe that a Waterloo Regional Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a serious injury suffered by a 31-year-old woman.

On April 30, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit says officers were dispatched to a residence in Cambridge for a disturbance call.

The SIU says a man had called to report that his daughter was at his home throwing chairs and threatening to burn the house down.

Read more: SIU initiates investigation into death of man in North York

Officers located the woman outside the home, and after a brief chat and confirmation that the father did not wish to pursue charges, the officers allowed her to go.

Trending Stories

But officers later learned that there was a warrant out for her arrest, so they located and handcuffed her, and she was placed in the backseat of the officers’ cruiser.

Story continues below advertisement

A struggle ensued and when an officer pushed the woman back into the cruiser, her face reportedly struck the partition and she sustained a nasal bone fracture.

Director Joseph Martino says there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges against officers in this case.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagPolice tagSIU tagCambridge news tagSpecial Investigations Unit tagWaterloo Region tagofficer tagDisturbance tagwaterloo siu tagwaterloo arrest injury tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers