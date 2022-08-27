Waterloo police officer cleared after woman suffered injury during arrest: SIU

Send this page to someone via email

The province’s police watchdog says they’ve found no reasonable grounds to believe that a Waterloo Regional Police officer committed a criminal offence in connection with a serious injury suffered by a 31-year-old woman.

On April 30, the Ontario Special Investigations Unit says officers were dispatched to a residence in Cambridge for a disturbance call.

The SIU says a man had called to report that his daughter was at his home throwing chairs and threatening to burn the house down.

Officers located the woman outside the home, and after a brief chat and confirmation that the father did not wish to pursue charges, the officers allowed her to go.

But officers later learned that there was a warrant out for her arrest, so they located and handcuffed her, and she was placed in the backseat of the officers’ cruiser.

A struggle ensued and when an officer pushed the woman back into the cruiser, her face reportedly struck the partition and she sustained a nasal bone fracture.

Director Joseph Martino says there was no basis for proceeding with criminal charges against officers in this case.