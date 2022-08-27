Air Show Atlantic returns to N.S. for the first time since pandemic began

Send this page to someone via email

Air show performers and the Royal Canadian Air Force have gathered in Nova Scotia for an annual summer tradition that’s been halted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Air Show Atlantic is back in Debert, N.S., this weekend, for the first time since 2019, and dozens have come to watch.

In a news release, organizers said featured acts include a CF-18 demo team, the Bone Shaker jet truck and the Canadian Forces Skyhawks parachute team. Attendees will also get to see aerobatic and vintage aircraft performers.

THE GATES ARE OPEN! Air Show Atlantic has officially started. ✈️ #airshow #debert pic.twitter.com/iCm5N3JYBJ — Air Show Atlantic (@AirShowAtlantic) August 27, 2022

This is the first time the Debert Airport and Colchester County are hosting the full two-day event.

“Colchester County has made significant investments in the Debert Airport infrastructure such as paving of taxiways, general ground improvements and the modernization of the large aircraft hangar and adjacent office space at the Debert Aviation Centre,” read the release.

Organizers said they are also proud to showcase an L-29 Delfin jet painted in Ukrainian Air Force markings. It’s “meant to recognize the ongoing conflict and the humanitarian struggle continuing to impact the people of Ukraine,” according to the release. Staff and volunteers are also wearing yellow and blue clothing, in an ode to the Ukrainian flag.

The air show wouldn’t be possible without our 200+ volunteers! It’s all smiles here this morning as we kick off Air Show Atlantic 2022! pic.twitter.com/SPXLLuwioK — Air Show Atlantic (@AirShowAtlantic) August 27, 2022

The Saturday aviation event kicked off at 10 a.m. and organizers said all children under the age of 12 can attend the show for free.