Man sliced in the head in random machete attack: Chilliwack RCMP

RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., are searching for a man accused of an unprovoked machete attack early Friday morning.

The attack was reported around 5 a.m., and is believed to have occurred around Meadowbrook Drive.

Police said the suspect approached the 37-year-old victim brandishing a machete, “which he used to attack the victim slicing him in the head.”

The victim told police he didn’t know the suspect and believed he was randomly targeted.

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this attack including anyone who resides in the area of Meadowbrook Drive that may have CCTV footage of persons in the area between 4:15 am and 5:15 am,” RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in a media release.

“The violent and unprovoked nature of this attack is particularly concerning and Chilliwack RCMP continue to work diligently to identify the suspect.”

Police are looking for a six-foot-tall man with a stocky build, dark hair and a tanned complexion.

He has a tattoo on his shoulder, potentially of a crest or a sword, and was wearing a white tank top and black and white high-top shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611.