Crime

Man sliced in the head in random machete attack: Chilliwack RCMP

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 5:23 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. View image in full screen
Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2107. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

RCMP in Chilliwack, B.C., are searching for a man accused of an unprovoked machete attack early Friday morning.

The attack was reported around 5 a.m., and is believed to have occurred around Meadowbrook Drive.

Read more: Machete attack victim speaks about downtown Vancouver incident

Police said the suspect approached the 37-year-old victim brandishing a machete, “which he used to attack the victim slicing him in the head.”

The victim told police he didn’t know the suspect and believed he was randomly targeted.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack' Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack
Vancouver man arrested and charged for June machete attack – Aug 12, 2022

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have information regarding this attack including anyone who resides in the area of Meadowbrook Drive that may have CCTV footage of persons in the area between 4:15 am and 5:15 am,” RCMP Sgt. Krista Vrolyk said in a media release.

Trending Stories
“The violent and unprovoked nature of this attack is particularly concerning and Chilliwack RCMP continue to work diligently to identify the suspect.”

Read more: Man charged in June 19 machete attack at Vancouver’s Empress Hotel

Police are looking for a six-foot-tall man with a stocky build, dark hair and a tanned complexion.

He has a tattoo on his shoulder, potentially of a crest or a sword, and was wearing a white tank top and black and white high-top shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chilliwack RCMP at (604)-792-4611.

