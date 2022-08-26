Menu

Crime

Sentencing hearing begins for two convicted in Abbotsford hog farm protest

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 5:12 pm
Amy Soranno, convicted in relation to a protest at the Excelsior hog farm in Abbotsford in 2019, spoke to the media before her sentencing hearing began on Aug. 26, 2022. View image in full screen
Amy Soranno, convicted in relation to a protest at the Excelsior hog farm in Abbotsford in 2019, spoke to the media before her sentencing hearing began on Aug. 26, 2022. Global News

Two B.C. convicted animal activists’ sentencing hearing began on Friday stemming from an incident that took place at an Abbotsford hog farm in 2019.

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer were found guilty in July of break and enter and mischief for their actions during a protest at Excelsior Hog Farm.

Read more: Four-week trial begins for Abbotsford, B.C. hog farm protesters

In 2019, a 200-person protest was held at the Excelsior Hog Farm, as activists tried to bring awareness to animal cruelty they alleged was taking place in the facility.

The protest was in response to a video released by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, that showed pigs crammed into pens, while some are sickly and covered with tumours or lying apparently dead on the ground.

Story continues below advertisement

PETA and the activists alleged the video was taken inside the farm’s facilities. That was not proven in court.

The B.C. SPCA investigated the farm but did not recommend charges against its operators, saying it was unable to verify the video, which lacked timestamps or geographic indicators.

Read more: Abbotsford trial pits activists against hog farm, the police, and the BCSPCA

 

Click to play video: 'Hundreds of animal rights activists descend on Abbotsford hog farm' Hundreds of animal rights activists descend on Abbotsford hog farm
Hundreds of animal rights activists descend on Abbotsford hog farm – Apr 28, 2019

– With files from Simon Little and Grace Ke

