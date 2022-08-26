‘Denied us a right to a fair trial’; hog farm protesters’ sentencing trial begins 

Send this page to someone via email

Two B.C. convicted animal activists’ sentencing hearing began on Friday stemming from an incident that took place at an Abbotsford hog farm in 2019.

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer were found guilty in July of break and enter and mischief for their actions during a protest at Excelsior Hog Farm.

Soranno spoke to the media outside the Abbotsford courthouse before the sentencing hearing began outside.

“Throughout the process of our criminalization for exposing animal cruelty at Excelsior Hog Farm, we have revealed significant misconduct by all parties involved showing strong bias against animals and activists,” Soranno said.

Soranno went on to raise questions about the Crown’s case, and issues surrounding the alleged disappearance of “hours of animal cruelty footage.”

Story continues below advertisement

Soranno alleged the Crown also failed to “disclose large volumes of crucial evidence” that her team needed to prepare for, which should have been given “years ago.”

The activist said the two were not given a fair trial, pointing at the judge for not allowing the defence team to argue that Excelsior Hog Farm had engaged in animal cruelty and for not allowing the presentation of video evidence that she says proved it.

“The loss of key video evidence which contained hours of animal cruelty footage from Excelsior Hog Farm, the judge preventing us from arguing that Excelsior Hog Farm had engaged in unlawful animal abuse and (the denial) of showing video of this criminal animal cruelty, thereby foreclosed on expert witness testimony and denied us a right to a fair trial,” Soranno said.

In 2019, a 200-person protest was held at the Excelsior Hog Farm in Abbotsford, as activists tried to bring awareness to animal cruelty they alleged was taking place in the facility.

The protest was in response to a video released by PETA, where dead pigs were seen as well as obvious animal cruelty.

It was alleged by PETA and activists that the video was taken inside Excelsior Hog Farm but was not proven in court.

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. SPCA investigated the farm but did not recommend charges against its operators, saying it was unable to verify the video, which lacked timestamps or geographic indicators.

At the time, farm co-owner Ray Binnendyk said he believed some of the photos were staged, adding that Excelsior was one of the first farms in B.C. that allowed pigs to leave their pens on their own and walk around freely.

“We believe they were staged because some of those pictures couldn’t have been from our farm. We’re not sure,” he said.

The sentencing hearing may take days to conclude as both Crown and defence lawyers will give their recommendations and reasonings for sentences.

2:17 Hundreds of animal rights activists descend on Abbotsford hog farm Hundreds of animal rights activists descend on Abbotsford hog farm – Apr 28, 2019

– With files from Global News’ Simon Little and Grace Ke

Advertisement