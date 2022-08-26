Menu

Crime

Guelph, Ont. man arrested for shoplifting also accused of skipping court

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted August 26, 2022 4:51 pm
Guelph police vehicle View image in full screen
Guelph Police cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

It appears a man had plans to kick back and relax rather than attend a court appearance, according to police in Guelph, Ont.

In a release on Friday, police said they were called to a business on Stone Road at Edinburgh Road about a shoplifting incident on Monday.

Investigators say a hammock and pillow valued at more than $500 were taken from the store.

They say the suspect was located in the Silvercreek Parkway and Paisley Road area Thursday morning, and a search turned up $512 worth of stolen tools and work gloves.

Further investigation revealed that the accused was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday on unrelated charges but did not show up.

A 28-year-old Guelph man faces new charges in relation to the thefts in addition to outstanding ones, and was held for a bail hearing.

