Guelph, Ont. man arrested for shoplifting also accused of skipping court

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

It appears a man had plans to kick back and relax rather than attend a court appearance, according to police in Guelph, Ont.

In a release on Friday, police said they were called to a business on Stone Road at Edinburgh Road about a shoplifting incident on Monday.

Investigators say a hammock and pillow valued at more than $500 were taken from the store.

They say the suspect was located in the Silvercreek Parkway and Paisley Road area Thursday morning, and a search turned up $512 worth of stolen tools and work gloves.

Further investigation revealed that the accused was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday on unrelated charges but did not show up.

Story continues below advertisement

A 28-year-old Guelph man faces new charges in relation to the thefts in addition to outstanding ones, and was held for a bail hearing.