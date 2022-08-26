3 arrested in Okanagan Rail Trail assault that left Kelowna teen with serious injuries

Send this page to someone via email

Nine months after a teenager was seriously assaulted on the Okanagan Rail Trail, three suspects were arrested this week, say Kelowna RCMP.

According to police, the assault near Dilworth Drive happened on Nov. 9, with the 17-year-old male victim suffering a collapsed lung, broken ribs, nasal and dental fractures, a mild concussion and extensive bruising.

On Friday, police said the suspects were not initially located, though they were eventually identified following an extensive investigation that took several months.

RCMP added that all three were arrested on Thursday, but have been released from custody with conditions and a court date of Dec. 15.

One day after the Nov. 9 attack, police initially said the teen, who was riding a bike near the pedestrian bridge, was attacked by two “transient men.”

Story continues below advertisement

Police said the suspects stole the teen’s bike, his shoes and cellphone, though the bike and shoes were recovered near the creek.

1:52 Safety concerns loom after random attack on West Kelowna teen Safety concerns loom after random attack on West Kelowna teen – Jul 9, 2022

“This incident shocked our community and has been life-altering for the victim and his family,” said Kelowna RCMP Supt. Kara Triance.

“Senseless violence that shift the public’s feelings of safety is intolerable and will be addressed with the full response of our teams. I am extremely proud of our RCMP Officers who dedicated themselves tirelessly to this file which resulted in these arrests.”

2:10 Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021 Central Okanagan crime rate up 10% in 2021 – Aug 3, 2022