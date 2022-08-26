Alberta expands COVID-19 vaccine boosters to children aged 5 to 11

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta is expanding COVID-19 vaccine boosters to kids aged five to 11 as families gear up for the start of another school year.

In a statement on Friday morning, the province said bookings will open on Aug. 29 and booster doses will start being given on Aug. 31. Booster vaccinations must be booked through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System and will be administered at Alberta Health Services clinics across the province.

Booster vaccinations will also be available at select pharmacies, the province said.

“Parents and guardians can soon book an appointment for their children just in time for the start of the new school year,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in Friday’s statement.

“Within days, we will begin offering booster doses and help provide ongoing protection from COVID-19, especially as our kids return to the classroom.”

This comes after Health Canada authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for booster doses in children aged five to 11 years on Aug. 19. Children in that age group are recommended to wait at least six months after completing their second dose before getting their booster dose.

The province said immunocompromised children are already eligible for a third dose, so these boosters will be their fourth doses.

“Vaccines remain one of the most important layers of protection we can access for ourselves and our children. This booster dose is an important option for families, especially those who have children with medical risk factors,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in Friday’s statement.