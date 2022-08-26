Menu

Health

Alberta expands COVID-19 vaccine boosters to children aged 5 to 11

By Paula Tran 770 CHQR
Posted August 26, 2022 1:33 pm
Click to play video: 'Health Canada approves COVID-19 booster shot for kids ages five to 11' Health Canada approves COVID-19 booster shot for kids ages five to 11
Health Canada announced Friday morning that it has approved the first COVID-19 booster shot for children ages five to 11. Keith Baldrey has more on when parents can expect that announcement and why Health Canada recommends children get a booster shot.

Alberta is expanding COVID-19 vaccine boosters to kids aged five to 11 as families gear up for the start of another school year.

In a statement on Friday morning, the province said bookings will open on Aug. 29 and booster doses will start being given on Aug. 31. Booster vaccinations must be booked through the Alberta Vaccine Booking System and will be administered at Alberta Health Services clinics across the province.

Read more: Parents, experts laud COVID booster approval for kids 5-11: ‘Just in time’

Booster vaccinations will also be available at select pharmacies, the province said.

“Parents and guardians can soon book an appointment for their children just in time for the start of the new school year,” Health Minister Jason Copping said in Friday’s statement.

“Within days, we will begin offering booster doses and help provide ongoing protection from COVID-19, especially as our kids return to the classroom.”

This comes after Health Canada authorized Pfizer’s COVID-19 shot for booster doses in children aged five to 11 years on Aug. 19. Children in that age group are recommended to wait at least six months after completing their second dose before getting their booster dose.

Read more: Health Canada approves 1st COVID-19 booster for kids 5-11

The province said immunocompromised children are already eligible for a third dose, so these boosters will be their fourth doses.

“Vaccines remain one of the most important layers of protection we can access for ourselves and our children. This booster dose is an important option for families, especially those who have children with medical risk factors,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said in Friday’s statement.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
