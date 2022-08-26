Le Burger Week focuses on plant-based dishes for 2022

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg burger fans: get your appetites ready.

Le Burger Week is back for its 11th year Sept. 1 — and for the first time, the popular patty party is going plant-based.

Around 200 restaurants are whipping up specialty dishes for the annual celebration of all things burger, and the event’s ambassador, Daniel Gurevich, says meat lovers don’t need to worry — plant-based burgers are this year’s theme, not a requirement.

“It’s just a theme, it’s a recommendation — we’ve had themes in the past…. It’s always different ways to engage customers, engage consumers and also give the restaurants a chance to challenge themselves at the same time,” Gurevich told 680 CJOB.

“We just want to try to move our festival up with the times and make sure that we’re constantly evolving and doing something different as we move forward.

“Some people love it, some people push back … but it’s always been Burger Week, there’s been a million types of protein used — it’s shrimp burgers, it’s chicken burgers, it’s plant-based burgers, it’s everything.”

Burger Week kicks off Sept. 1 and runs until Sept. 14 — a two-week period to ensure participants have a chance to check out all of the local eateries on their checklists.

“We were getting a lot of people saying there was not enough time to try as many restaurants as they wanted to,” Gurevich said.

“We just wanted to give restaurants and customers a chance to try as many as possible, and hopefully restaurants get to see some new faces in the door and have a good time along the way.”

