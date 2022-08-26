Menu

Canada

Quebec provincial police find stolen artwork by renowned painter Jean Paul Riopelle

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 26, 2022 11:52 am
The lithograph had been stolen along with three other artworks in June 2005 during a break-in at the artist's workshop in Quebec's Laurentians region. Quebec provincial police

Quebec provincial police say they have found a lithograph by the late internationally renowned Quebec painter Jean Paul Riopelle that was stolen more than 15 years ago.

Investigators say they found the artwork during a search executed at a house in late July in Mirabel, Que., north of Montreal.

The lithograph had been stolen along with three other artworks in June 2005 during a break-in at the artist’s workshop in Quebec’s Laurentians region.

Read more: ‘Vent du nord,’ Canada’s second most expensive artwork, sells for over $7.4M

Police say they are still looking for the three other missing artworks.

Born in 1923 in Montreal, Riopelle is considered one of the greatest artists in Canadian history. He died in 2002.

His career spanned 50 years and he produced about 6,000 pieces of art, some of which sell for millions of dollars.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
Sureté du Québec tagQuebec provincial police tagMirabel tagCanadian Artist tagJean-Paul Riopelle tagStolen artwork tagJean Paul Riopelle painting tagMissing artwork tagRiopelle artwork tag

