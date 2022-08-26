Quebec provincial police find stolen artwork by renowned painter Jean Paul Riopelle

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec provincial police say they have found a lithograph by the late internationally renowned Quebec painter Jean Paul Riopelle that was stolen more than 15 years ago.

Investigators say they found the artwork during a search executed at a house in late July in Mirabel, Que., north of Montreal.

The lithograph had been stolen along with three other artworks in June 2005 during a break-in at the artist’s workshop in Quebec’s Laurentians region.

Police say they are still looking for the three other missing artworks.

Born in 1923 in Montreal, Riopelle is considered one of the greatest artists in Canadian history. He died in 2002.

Story continues below advertisement

His career spanned 50 years and he produced about 6,000 pieces of art, some of which sell for millions of dollars.