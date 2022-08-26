New spray pad coming to Bronx Park community centre

Send this page to someone via email

A new spray pad is coming to the Bronx Park community centre, the City of Winnipeg announced Friday.

The pad comes along with other park improvements and will bring new recreational amenities to the communities of Elmwood and North Kildonan.

“Some of our greatest memories as kids and parents are from our trips to our local community centres and parks, gathering with our friends and neighbours,” Dan Vandal, minister of northern affairs and member of Parliament for St-Boniface-St-Vital, said on behalf of Dominic LeBlanc, minister of intergovernmental affairs, infrastructure and communities.

“This transformation at Bronx Park Community Centre will ensure all children have the opportunity to gather and play while offering families a welcoming and fun place to get outside, cool off, and create those long-lasting memories.”

The current spray pad in the existing wade pool at the community centre will be replaced and construction is set to begin in 2021 and is anticipated to open to the public in summer 2024.

“Where Bronx Park Community Centre is located, its catchment area includes neighbourhoods in both the wards of Elmwood – East Kildonan and North Kildonan. People throughout both wards regularly use this busy community centre,” said Jason Schreyer, councillor for Elmwood – East Kildonan.

The budget for the project is $993,000 with $906,000 of it being funded through the federal Canada Community-Building Fund.

The city is spending $87,000 on the renovations from the COVID-19 Economic Response and Recovery Plan, which focuses on enhancing active transportation, improving regional park infrastructure and adding accessible recreational amenities in underserved areas of the city.

“Thank you to our Councillors Jeff Browaty and Jason Schreyer, the Government of Canada, along with the City of Winnipeg planners for all the work that went into making such a project a reality,” said Evan Comstock, president of the Bronx Park Community Centre.

