Those Old Radio Shows Aug. 26-27

Saturday, Aug. 26
Hour One: Dragnet – The Big Bounce, Our Miss Brooks – Rumors
Hour Two: Pat Novak – Only Way to Make Friends, Jack Benny – Murder at Racquet Club
Hour Three: Weird Circle – Phantom Picture
Sunday, Aug. 27
Hour One: Whistler – Shakedown, Burns & Allen – Gracie in Pageant
Hour Two: Sherlock Holmes – The Burmese Goddess, Aldrich Family – Rotating Parties
Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – Merton of the Movies
Hour Four: Six Shooter – Sheriff Billy, Wild Bill Hickok – The Phantom of th Gold Circle
Hour Five: Ozzie & Harriet – Come As You Are, The Shadow – Shyster Payoff
