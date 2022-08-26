Those Old Radio Shows Aug. 26-27

Send this page to someone via email

Saturday, Aug. 26

Hour One: Dragnet – The Big Bounce, Our Miss Brooks – Rumors

Hour Two: Pat Novak – Only Way to Make Friends, Jack Benny – Murder at Racquet Club

Hour Three: Weird Circle – Phantom Picture

Sunday, Aug. 27

Hour One: Whistler – Shakedown, Burns & Allen – Gracie in Pageant

Hour Two: Sherlock Holmes – The Burmese Goddess, Aldrich Family – Rotating Parties

Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – Merton of the Movies

Hour Four: Six Shooter – Sheriff Billy, Wild Bill Hickok – The Phantom of th Gold Circle

Hour Five: Ozzie & Harriet – Come As You Are, The Shadow – Shyster Payoff