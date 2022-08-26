Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 770 CHQR

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Those Old Radio Shows Aug. 26-27

By Staff 770 CHQR
Posted August 26, 2022 11:15 am

Saturday, Aug. 26

Hour One: Dragnet – The Big Bounce, Our Miss Brooks – Rumors

Hour Two: Pat Novak – Only Way to Make Friends, Jack Benny – Murder at Racquet Club

Hour Three: Weird Circle – Phantom Picture

Sunday, Aug. 27

Trending Stories

Hour One: Whistler – Shakedown,  Burns & Allen – Gracie in Pageant

Hour Two:  Sherlock Holmes – The Burmese Goddess, Aldrich Family – Rotating Parties

Hour Three: Lux Radio Theater – Merton of the Movies

Hour Four: Six Shooter – Sheriff Billy, Wild Bill Hickok – The Phantom of th Gold Circle

Story continues below advertisement

Hour Five: Ozzie & Harriet – Come As You Are, The Shadow – Shyster Payoff

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers