Steinbach Mounties attacked by assault suspect, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

Two Steinbach RCMP officers were treated in hospital after being attacked during an arrest.

Police said they were called to Provincial Road 302, south of La Broquerie, on the night of Aug. 21, when a woman called 911 to report a collision with a deer.

While the woman was on the phone with an operator, the vehicle’s driver took the phone, said everything was fine, and then became belligerent with the operator and hung up.

Read more: Police watchdog probes Winnipeg police shooting in Osborne Village

When police arrived, there was no deer, but the woman, 62, told officers she had been assaulted by the 36-year-old driver.

According to RCMP, the man became combative and hit both officers repeatedly before he could be restrained.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, from Vita, Man., was charged with assault, and two counts each of aggravated assault, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

RCMP continue to investigate.

0:37 Brandon police comment on suspect who stabbed himself in the face Brandon police comment on suspect who stabbed himself in the face