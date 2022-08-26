Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Steinbach Mounties attacked by assault suspect, RCMP say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 11:27 am
Steinbach RCMP detachment. View image in full screen
Steinbach RCMP detachment. RCMP

Two Steinbach RCMP officers were treated in hospital after being attacked during an arrest.

Police said they were called to Provincial Road 302, south of La Broquerie, on the night of Aug. 21, when a woman called 911 to report a collision with a deer.

While the woman was on the phone with an operator, the vehicle’s driver took the phone, said everything was fine, and then became belligerent with the operator and hung up.

Read more: Police watchdog probes Winnipeg police shooting in Osborne Village

When police arrived, there was no deer, but the woman, 62, told officers she had been assaulted by the 36-year-old driver.

Trending Stories

According to RCMP, the man became combative and hit both officers repeatedly before he could be restrained.

Story continues below advertisement

The suspect, from Vita, Man., was charged with assault, and two counts each of aggravated assault, uttering threats, and resisting arrest.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Click to play video: 'Brandon police comment on suspect who stabbed himself in the face' Brandon police comment on suspect who stabbed himself in the face
Brandon police comment on suspect who stabbed himself in the face
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMP tagManitoba RCMP tagSteinbach RCMP tagvita tagdeer crash tagman attacks police tagofficers attacked tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers