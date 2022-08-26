Toronto man wanted after woman assaulted, 2 pedestrians almost hit: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man is wanted after a woman was assaulted and a vehicle narrowly missed striking two pedestrians in an attempt to catch up to her.

Police said the incident happened on June 15 at around 7:30 p.m. in the Dixon and Martin Grove roads area.

Investigators say a man and a woman had met up at a park and then left in the man’s car.

During the ride, police said the man made threats and assaulted the woman. She managed to flee and he saw her a short distance away, police said.

“He drove across all lanes of traffic, mounted the curb almost striking two pedestrians, to get to her,” police said.

The woman was then assaulted again by the man, investigators said.

Toronto resident Salim Salhia, 26, is wanted on several charges, including assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, dangerous driving and breaching his probation.

Salhia is described as six feet three inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with a moustache and beard.

He is believed to be hiding in the Greater Toronto Area and is considered violent and dangerous, police said.

“Anyone assisting him could face criminal prosecution,” investigators said.