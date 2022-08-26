Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Toronto man wanted after woman assaulted, 2 pedestrians almost hit: police

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 9:24 am
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. View image in full screen
A logo at the Toronto Police Services headquarters, in Toronto, on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

Toronto police say a man is wanted after a woman was assaulted and a vehicle narrowly missed striking two pedestrians in an attempt to catch up to her.

Police said the incident happened on June 15 at around 7:30 p.m. in the Dixon and Martin Grove roads area.

Investigators say a man and a woman had met up at a park and then left in the man’s car.

During the ride, police said the man made threats and assaulted the woman. She managed to flee and he saw her a short distance away, police said.

Trending Stories

“He drove across all lanes of traffic, mounted the curb almost striking two pedestrians, to get to her,” police said.

The woman was then assaulted again by the man, investigators said.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Man wanted after victim punched unconscious during altercation in Toronto, police say

Toronto resident Salim Salhia, 26, is wanted on several charges, including assault, assault causing bodily harm, uttering threats, dangerous driving and breaching his probation.

Salhia is described as six feet three inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds with a moustache and beard.

He is believed to be hiding in the Greater Toronto Area and is considered violent and dangerous, police said.

“Anyone assisting him could face criminal prosecution,” investigators said.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagAssault tagEtobicoke tagToronto assault tagMartin Grove Road tagDixon Road tagassault toronto tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers