Crime

Oneida police locate stolen vehicle, London, Ont. teens facing charges

By Amy Simon Global News
Posted August 26, 2022 9:22 am
montana View image in full screen
FILE -police lights. MR

London, Ont., teens are facing charges after Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police located three individuals in a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday at 7:11 a.m., officers noticed a “suspicious vehicle” while on general patrol parked on Elijah Road.

Read more: OPP investigate after Oxford County resident loses $80K in Bitcoin scam

According to police, the vehicle has previously been reported as stolen.

A 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, all of London, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The identities of the accused are being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

