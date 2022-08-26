Oneida police locate stolen vehicle, London, Ont. teens facing charges

London, Ont., teens are facing charges after Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police located three individuals in a stolen vehicle.
On Wednesday at 7:11 a.m., officers noticed a “suspicious vehicle” while on general patrol parked on Elijah Road.
According to police, the vehicle has previously been reported as stolen.
Trending Stories
A 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, all of London, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.
The identities of the accused are being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments