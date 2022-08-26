Oneida police locate stolen vehicle, London, Ont. teens facing charges

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., teens are facing charges after Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation police located three individuals in a stolen vehicle.

On Wednesday at 7:11 a.m., officers noticed a “suspicious vehicle” while on general patrol parked on Elijah Road.

According to police, the vehicle has previously been reported as stolen.

A 16-year-old and two 15-year-olds, all of London, have been charged with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000.

The identities of the accused are being withheld under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.