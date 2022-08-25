Menu

Crime

Prolific offender, arrested earlier this week but released, arrested again: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 7:09 pm
According to police, Justin Collins, 45, has generated over 421 police files with 64 charges against him since 2016. View image in full screen
According to police, Justin Collins, 45, has generated over 421 police files with 64 charges against him since 2016. Kelowna RCMP

A prolific offender in Kelowna who was released this week and was the subject of a rare public warning by police, was arrested again Thursday morning.

Kelowna RCMP say Justin Collins, 45, was seen tampering with a vehicle in a parking lot along the 1400 block of Water Street, at around 9 a.m.

“When RCMP officers arrived on scene, the suspect was no longer in the area. However, through surveillance, investigators confirmed Justin Collins was the offender,” said police.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP issue rare public warning after prolific offender released from custody

Around 10:20 a.m., Collins was located and arrested for breaching his bail conditions while also allegedly possessing stolen property. Police say they are forwarding charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration.

On Tuesday, RCMP took the unusual step of issuing a public warning regarding Collins. They say he was arrested on Aug. 21 for assault, mischief, theft of mail and breach of probation, but was released by the courts, which prompted the warning.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna report suggests changes to address prolific offenders' Kelowna report suggests changes to address prolific offenders
Kelowna report suggests changes to address prolific offenders – May 27, 2022

RCMP say as a result of the latest arrest, Collins has been held in custody, awaiting court.

Trending Stories

They say he’s generated 423 police files, but not all were arrests.

Read more: B.C. report on prolific offenders delayed due to ‘complexity’ of issues

“We will continue to do our work professionally, with consistency, while actively engaging all supports and services available,” Kelowna RCMP Const. Mike Della-Paolera said Thursday.

“The Kelowna RCMP are advocating for system change to address repeat property offenders that effectively address the underlying and root causes of crime.”

Click to play video: 'B.C. mayors push province for action on repeat offenders' B.C. mayors push province for action on repeat offenders
B.C. mayors push province for action on repeat offenders – Apr 26, 2022
