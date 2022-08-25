Menu

Crime

Police seize $80K worth of drugs, stolen property in Guelph and Waterloo Region

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 6:11 pm
Police in Guelph and Waterloo Region recovered drugs and stolen property in a 4-month investigation. View image in full screen
Police in Guelph and Waterloo Region recovered drugs and stolen property in a 4-month investigation. Guelph Police Services

Tens of thousands of dollars in stolen property and drugs were recovered in a multi-jurisdictional police raid in southern Ontario.

The Guelph police Break Enter Auto Theft (BEAT) unit recently completed an investigation that began in May.

On Wednesday, members of Guelph Police Service and Waterloo Regional Police Service executed seven search warrants in both Guelph and Waterloo Region.

Officers seized $40,000 in stolen property, illicit drugs (methamphetamine, cocaine, and fentanyl) with a total street value of $25,000, and $15,000 in cash.

Two men and two women were arrested and charged with multiple offences including firearm-related charges.

A 47-year-old male from Kitchener, a 30-year-old woman from Kitchener, and a 27-year-old man from Guelph were held for bail hearings.

A 29-year-old woman from Guelph was released with a court appearance scheduled for Oct. 4.

