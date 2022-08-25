SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Fire

Two B.C. blazes set to lose ‘wildfire of note’ status, but three remain

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 4:55 pm
Click to play video: 'Wildfire risk persists across most of B.C.' Wildfire risk persists across most of B.C.
Persistent hot, dry weather and a series of storms bringing lightning strikes across the province are sparking more fires. The BC Wildfire Service says some of these conditions are expected to last well into September. Paul Johnson reports.

The BC Wildfire Service says two of the five blazes classified as “wildfires of note” in the province will have their status rescinded today.

It says the Briggs Creek wildfire, located about 11.5 kilometres west of Kaslo, and the Mount Docking fire, 27 kilometres east of the village of Radium Hot Springs, are being removed from the bulletin.

The service classifies wildfires of note as those that are “highly visible or which pose a potential threat to public safety.”

Read more: Cherryville, B.C. residents urged to watch for lightning fires as blaze sparks

It says the fires no longer meet this description due to reduced fire behaviour and activity that it attributes to weather conditions and efforts by firefighting staff over the last few days.

The downgrading of the fires comes as Environment Canada issues heat warnings for Whistler, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, East Vancouver Island and Inland Vancouver Island.

The weather office says a “ridge of high pressure and a warmer air mass” is causing the heat, but cooler temperatures are expected tomorrow and into the weekend.

Click to play video: '‘It’s not a matter of if a fire is going to happen, it’s when it’s going to happen’: Vancouver fire chief on encampment safety concerns' ‘It’s not a matter of if a fire is going to happen, it’s when it’s going to happen’: Vancouver fire chief on encampment safety concerns
‘It’s not a matter of if a fire is going to happen, it’s when it’s going to happen’: Vancouver fire chief on encampment safety concerns
© 2022 The Canadian Press
BC Wildfire BC Wildfire Service bc wildfire season Kaslo Wildfires of note Mount Docking fire

