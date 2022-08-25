Okanagan resident visits local casino, wins $1M after 20 minutes

Send this page to someone via email

A Kelowna resident is the area’s newest millionaire, and it only took him 20 minutes to strike it rich.

On Thursday, the B.C. Lottery Corporation (BCLC) revealed that a trip to a casino in Kelowna last month wound up netting Joshua Alexander a cool $1 million.

Alexander said the decision to go to Playtime Casino Kelowna on July 29 for a night of fun was his dad’s idea.

“He wanted to go. So I was like, ‘Sure.’ And my girlfriend and cousin came with us. It was a restless night for us after we came home, our minds were blown.”

Alexander played a progressive slot machine next to his cousin, with his girlfriend looking on when the win happened.

“She started freaking out, and I thought it was a prank or something,” he said. “My cousin thought I broke the machine.”

Alexander had only been in the casino for 20 minutes when he wound up winning a jackpot that totalled $1,032,361.83.

Thanks to last month’s windfall, Alexander says he plans on knocking off some his bucket-list dream vacations in Mexico, Australia and California.

The odds of winning the Powerbucks jackpot on a $3 wager are approximately 1 in 25 million.

