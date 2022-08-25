$37M going towards support for long-term care home residents in Manitoba

Send this page to someone via email

A $37-million agreement has been reached to support those living in long-term care homes in Manitoba, officials announced Thursday.

“Our government made a commitment to address the vulnerabilities in long-term care homes exposed by the COVID-19 pandemic, and to prioritize the health and safety of those living and working in long-term care, including right here in Manitoba,” said Kevin Lamoureux, member of Parliament for Winnipeg North.

Through the Safe Long-Term Care Fund (SLTCF) agreement, the province is receiving more than $37 million from the $1-billion investment made in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement (FES).

“Today’s agreement with Manitoba has helped address the challenges affecting long-term care homes to ensure that all seniors are treated with dignity and receive appropriate care,” said Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s Minister of Health.

“By working with all provinces and territories to strengthen our health-care system, our government will continue to be there for seniors in Manitoba, and everywhere in Canada.”

The agreement builds upon the work that is underway in Manitoba to ensure personal care homes provide security, dignity and quality care for all those who live in them, according to Scott Johnston, Manitoba Minister Seniors and Long-term Care.

“Manitoba has already committed an additional $15 million in provincial funding this year to strengthen and enhance long-term care,” he said.

Since it’s introduction in FES 2020, the SLTCF has helped provinces and territories to improve infection prevention and control in care homes across the country.

Manitoba will be using the money to build on significant new and existing projects in long-term care homes by supporting:

the operation and maintenance of internal and external visitation shelters to provide a low-risk environment for in-person visits with residents;

strengthened infection prevention and control measures, including enhanced screening protocols for staff, and significantly increased cleaning and janitorial services;

the implementation of a one-site staffing model across LTC homes, including incremental staffing costs incurred because of additional staff sick time.

“Our government is committed to supporting and protecting the people who continue to be most at risk from COVID-19, while we work to restore our health-care system,” said Audrey Gordon, Manitoba Health Minister.

“This includes ongoing investments at personal care homes as well as additional funding to our health authorities to help address the increased costs of providing care, caused by the COVID-19 response.”

Manitoba is also investing $110 million in provincial funding to address the waitlists across the health-care system caused by the pandemic.

