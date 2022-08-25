Missing girl, 7, last spotted in West Broadway, Winnipeg police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are reaching out to the public to help find a missing seven-year-old girl.

Police said they’re concerned for the safety of Adrianna Worme, last seen in the West Broadway area Wednesday night around 8 p.m.

Adrianna Worme. Winnipeg Police Service

She’s described as four feet eight inches tall with short, black hair, and was last seen wearing a pink bathing suit with a unicorn on it and purple pants, as well as yellow flip-flops.

Anyone with information is asked to call the missing persons unit at 204-986-6250.

