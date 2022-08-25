Winnipeg police to release details on Monday assaults in Point Douglas

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Police Service will be releasing details regarding assaults on Main Street on Monday that turned into a homicide investigation.

Winnipeg homicide investigators are looking into a suspicious death at a Jarvis Avenue apartment block in the Point Douglas area.

Police said they were called to the building just before 7 a.m. Monday, where they found the body of a woman.

Additionally, In the span of about an hour Monday morning, three people were taken to hospital after three serious incidents in Point Douglas that police believe are all related.

The first one happened at around 4:30 a.m., when officers found a man with serious injuries in a parking lot in the 800 block of Main Street. He was taken to hospital in critical condition.

At around 5 a.m., officers found an injured man in the 600 block of Main Street and he was taken to hospital in unstable condition.

And then at around 5:30 a.m., police in the area of Logan Avenue and the Disraeli Freeway found an injured man who said he’d been assaulted. He was taken to hospital in stable condition.

