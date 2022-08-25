Man accused of kidnapping, abusing 13-year-old Edmonton girl facing more charges

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This article contains graphic content.

A 40-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a 13-year-old Edmonton girl over the summer is facing additional charges.

Noah Madrano was arrested in early July, accused of luring the teen from Canada to the United States.

The girl was last seen near a north Edmonton junior high school on June 24. Edmonton police said she was found in Oregon on the morning of July 2.

Edmonton police believe the two met online.

1:48 Man accused in child luring case involving Edmonton girl makes 1st court appearance Man accused in child luring case involving Edmonton girl makes 1st court appearance – Jul 6, 2022

Madrano was originally charged with three offences: kidnapping II, sexual abuse I and rape II. He was later charged with two additional offences: sodomy I and unlawful sexual penetration I.

In an amended indictment filed in the circuit court of the State of Oregon for the County of Clackamas on Aug. 4, Madrano is now charged with eight offences. The three new charges include two counts of using child in display of sexually explicit conduct and one count of luring a minor.