Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Man accused of kidnapping, abusing 13-year-old Edmonton girl facing more charges

By Caley Gibson Global News
Posted August 25, 2022 3:39 pm
Noah Madrano . View image in full screen
Noah Madrano . Credit: Facebook

WARNING: This article contains graphic content.

A 40-year-old man accused of kidnapping and sexually abusing a 13-year-old Edmonton girl over the summer is facing additional charges.

Noah Madrano was arrested in early July, accused of luring the teen from Canada to the United States.

Read more: Advocates stress app awareness after missing 13-year-old Edmonton girl found alive in U.S.

The girl was last seen near a north Edmonton junior high school on June 24. Edmonton police said she was found in Oregon on the morning of July 2.

Edmonton police believe the two met online.

Click to play video: 'Man accused in child luring case involving Edmonton girl makes 1st court appearance' Man accused in child luring case involving Edmonton girl makes 1st court appearance
Man accused in child luring case involving Edmonton girl makes 1st court appearance – Jul 6, 2022

Madrano was originally charged with three offences: kidnapping II, sexual abuse I and rape II. He was later charged with two additional offences: sodomy I and unlawful sexual penetration I.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Family of man accused of luring 13-year-old Edmonton girl releases statement

In an amended indictment filed in the circuit court of the State of Oregon for the County of Clackamas on Aug. 4, Madrano is now charged with eight offences. The three new charges include two counts of using child in display of sexually explicit conduct and one count of luring a minor.

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Edmonton crime tagSexual Abuse tagKidnapping tagOregon tagRape tagluring a minor tagCounty of Clackamas tagEdmonton teen lured tagEdmonton teen lured to US tagNoah Madrano additional charges tagNoah Mandrano tagState of Oregon tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers