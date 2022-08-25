Menu

Canada

Montreal mayor put on defensive over accusations she doesn’t support police officers

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 25, 2022 12:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Montreal’s mayor speaks out day after two men shot in broad daylight' Montreal’s mayor speaks out day after two men shot in broad daylight
Montrealers are shaken after two brazen shootings left two people dead on Tuesday. Mayor Valérie Plante held a news conference to address the situation. Global’s Phil Carpenter reports.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante is defending herself against accusations she doesn’t support police officers, amid a spate of shootings in the city.

Plante admits she can be criticized on many subjects but says it is false to suggest she isn’t devoted to Montreal or to addressing gun violence.

Her comments to reporters Thursday come after the union representing Montreal police officers said that the force doesn’t have enough members to properly police the city and that officers are quitting because they don’t feel supported.

Read more: Montreal won’t become ‘playground for criminals’ after 2 brazen killings, mayor says

The Fraternité des policiers et policières de Montréal. sent a letter to Plante this week claiming that since the mayor promised last year to hire 250 additional officers, the number of police in the city has dropped by 72.

Plante and other Quebec politicians are under pressure to respond to gun violence in the Montreal area.

Two men were murdered within less than one hour on Tuesday, the latest killings in a series of high-profile and brazen shootings in the city this summer.

© 2022 The Canadian Press
