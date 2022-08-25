Chilliwack RCMP look to identify man after ‘inappropriate conversation with youth’

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Chilliwack, B.C., are hoping to identify a man they say was having “inappropriate conversations” with young people last week.

Mounties say the man was on Cedar Creek Drive near Mullins Road in Chilliwack on Wednesday, Aug. 17.

“The man’s behaviour on Wednesday afternoon is concerning and the RCMP is looking to identify the individual in order to assess his well being and determine his intentions,” said Sgt. Krista Vrolyk.

Police described the man as around 40 to 50 years old, with a slim build and sporting a shaved or bald head.

The man walks with a distinct “hip forward stance,” arrived in the area on foot and claimed to reside in the Promontory Heights area, according to police.

Anyone who recognizes him is asked to contact Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611.

